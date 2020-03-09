Seven cholera cases reported in Bengaluru: Here’s how to keep yourself safe

A total of 80 gastroenteritis cases have been confirmed in the city since March 1, with 7 people having contracted cholera till date.

news Health

Even as Karnataka state officials remain vigilant to tackle any potential spread of the coronavirus, another public health issue has reared its head in Bengaluru. A total of 80 gastroenteritis cases have been confirmed in the city since March 1, with 17 people having contracted cholera. This has led to speculations that this may cause an outbreak of the disease. Here is what you need to know about cholera and what you can do to keep yourself safe.

Gastroenteritis is a common ailment that refers to an inflammation of the stomach and intestines. It also encompasses what is more colloquially called ‘food poisoning’. While gastroenteritis is a symptom of an infection, cholera is the cause of an infection.

On the other hand, cholera is a disease caused by a bacteria called Vibrio cholerae, which can cause gastroenteritis. Infected individuals suffer from acute diarrhoea, which can cause severe dehydration within a matter of hours. In addition to loose stools, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain can also be present. The disease can occur as an endemic in areas prone to the disease or can occur as a sudden epidemic. Food and water contamination has been found to be the manner in which the infection spreads.

Now that there are 17 confirmed cases and several others awaiting test results, what can you do to make sure that you and your loved ones stay safe?

“Most stomach bugs spread via contaminated food or water, this includes cholera bacteria. It causes an upset stomach and loose stools, vomiting, nausea and possibly fever,” Dr BG Prakash, nodal officer of National Vector Borne Borne Disease Control Programme, told TNM.

Officials urge people to wash their hands frequently, especially before eating and after using the restroom. Those who live in endemic areas should boil water prior to drinking it or using it for cooking. A cholera vaccine is available, and doctors recommend that younger children who are prone to developing infections should take it as a precaution.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cholera endemic countries are the ones which see sporadic cases or even seasonal cases, where there is no evidence of the disease arriving from outside the specific region. On the other hand, an outbreak of cholera can occur in endemic countries or in those countries where cholera is not usually seen.