Metro rail services will be unavailable between Yelachenahalli and RV Road metro stations on Sunday.

In a statement, BMRCL PRO Yashavanth Chavan said, "BMRCL is taking up the work of drawing of 33KV power cables from the Yelachenahalli Receiving substation to Yelachenahalli station and beyond, for powering the Reach-4 line front Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura station. For this work. metro train services between RV. Road and Yelachenahaßi metro stations on green line will remain suspended on 16/022020 (Sunday)."

The electrical works taken up is for powering the extended stretch of the metro. The electrical switch yard for the metro line is located next to the Yelachenahalli Metro station.On Sunday, metro services will be available only between Nagasandra and RM Road stations on the green line on Sunday. Metro services on the purple line of the metro running from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road will be unaffected during this time.

The metro services on the green line will be fully operational from 5 am on Monday. The green line of the Bengaluru metro runs from Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli and crosses Kempegowda station or Majestic where it connects with the purple line. In January, the number of six-coach trains running on the green line was increased to 18.

The six-car train can accommodate as many as 2,000 passengers and by adding more six-coach trains on the green line, a long-pending demand of metro users in the city was fulfilled. In the six-coach train, the first coach is reserved for women.