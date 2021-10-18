Sensex, Nifty touch record-levels after rising for seven straight sessions

After touching a lifetime peak of 61,963.07 during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex finished 459.64 points or 0.75% higher at its new closing record of 61,765.59.

Equity indices darted up for the seventh straight session on Monday, October 18, to close at fresh lifetime highs as investors remained in risk-on mode despite a bearish trend overseas. IT, bank, and metal stocks witnessed hectic buying, while profit-taking in pharma and auto counters capped the gains.

Similarly, the Nifty surged 138.50 points or 0.76% to its all-time closing high of 18,477.05. It touched a new intra-day record of 18,543.15.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping 4.47%, followed by Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, ITC, Maruti, SBI and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, M&M, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards, slipping up to 2.36%.

"The domestic market traded at record highs withstanding the weak trends in the global market due to disappointing Chinese GDP numbers and global inflationary pressure as a result of an energy shortage,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Chinese GDP grew by just 4.9% during the July-September quarter owing to lower-than-expected growth in industrial activity. However, the trend in the Indian market was bullish as PSU Banks, Metals, IT and Energy stocks took charge of the rally," he added.

Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said the sentiment remains buoyant with early data showing the Indian economy bouncing back strongly.

"On the sectoral front, shares of metal companies were in focus on rising base metal prices amid higher demand expectations," he added.

Sectorally, BSE metal, utilities, power, basic materials, IT and tech indices rallied as much as 4.31%, while healthcare and telecom ended in the red. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap gauges climbed up to 0.95%.

Global equities were weighed by weaker-than-expected Chinese GDP data amid elevated energy prices and global supply chain issues.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with losses, while Hong Kong was positive. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.82% to USD 85.56 per barrel.

The rupee ended 9 paise lower at 75.35 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking the stronger greenback against key rivals overseas and rising global crude oil prices.