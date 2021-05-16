Senior journalist Sunil Jain passes away due to post-COVID complications

Financial Express's Managing Editor Sunil Jain had taken to Twitter on May 3 to speak about his health, and had expressed his thanks in his last tweet after he was admitted to AIIMS.

Business newspaper Financial Express' Managing Editor Sunil Jain passed away in New Delhi on Saturday, due to post-COVID-19 complications, his sister Sandhya Jain said. Jain had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted at AIIMS. "We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening to Covid+its complications. Doctors, staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his onward journey; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days," Sandhya Jain tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences. "You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Sunil Jain was an editor known for his candour and forthright views. It was a treat to read his columns. After his untimely demise, his absence will be deeply felt in the world of journalism. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed shock at his death.

The Press Club of India also expressed despair over Jain’s death. “The Press Club is saddened at the passing of Sunil Jain due to post-covid complications this evening. He was managing editor of the Financial Express and had worked with Business Standard, Indian Express & India Today earlier. We deeply mourn his passing. May he rest in peace,” said the tweet.

Anant Goenka, Executive Director of the Indian Express Group which owns Financial Express, described Jain as a friend who was of unquestionable integrity and inspired with his professional commitment.

"Privileged to have known him, will cherish his passion, balance & wisdom.Your Express family will miss you," he tweeted.

Jain had posted about his poor health on May 3 and then expressed his thanks in his last tweet on the same day after he was admitted at AIIMS. "Thank you everyone for all the help. I don't even know whom all to thank. Am in AIIMS emergency now. So I'm safe hands," he had tweeted.