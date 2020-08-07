Senior Hyderabad journalist Nageshwar gets death threat over phone, files complaint

The Narayanaguda police is investigating the incident and is yet to register a case.

news Crime

Former Member of Legislative Council (MLC), well-known political analyst and senior journalist K Nageshwar has allegedly received a series of threatening calls from an unknown number via the internet. Nageshwar alleged that the miscreants had threatened to kill him for the videos that he uploaded online. The senior journalist runs a popular YouTube channel and offers his commentary on several issues. Nageshwar is a seasoned journalist and author, often seen as a participant in Telugu news channels as an analyst.

The YouTube channel run under his name has close to 5 lakh subscribers. Beside writing in different media outlets as a contributor, Nageshwar shares his opinions and views on issues ranging from state politics to global affairs on the channel.

Nageshwar has released a video confirming the incident, where he said that an unknown person threatened to “see to his end”, saying that they would find him.

Speaking to TNM, he said "I received a call on July 25 at 6.49 am, 8.59 am and at 12:03 pm, besides some more calls later. He was threatening to kill me. It appears to be an organised affair."

He further added, "It seems they were aggrieved with my opinions getting popular appeal."

Demanding that the police deal with the issue seriously, he said, "I will not be cowed down. I will definitely continue to write, I will continue to speak a million times more rigorously." He said that the culture of violence is uncalled for, in a democracy.

Nageshwar further stated that he had to come out and speak about the incident as the police did not act when he lodged a complaint on the Hawk Eye App, even after a week. On Friday morning, the Narayanaguda police reached out to Nageshwar and he submitted an official complaint about the incident.

Speaking to TNM, Narayanguda Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Kumar said, "We have reached out to him (Nageshwar) and he has given a formal petition. We will be registering a case soon. We are waiting for permission from a local magistrate to take it forward.”