Selvaraghavan’s horror-thriller 'Nenjam Marappathillai' to release on March 5

The announcement of the film's release, which was delayed by years, was made via a special promo with the release date.

Selvaraghavan’s horror-thriller Nenjam Marappathillai, which has been struggling to find a release for years, will finally hit the screens on March 5, it was announced on Monday.

The announcement was made via a special promo with the release date. Originally scheduled to release in 2017 December, the film has been delayed for reasons yet unknown. The film’s last teaser was extremely well received and it had set the right expectations. Starring Regina Cassandra, Nandita Swetha and SJ Suryah in the titular roles, the film is tipped to be a very realistic horror drama.

A couple of years ago, Commenting on the delay in the film’s release, Selvaraghavan had tweeted: “Deeply touched by all your queries about release of Nenjam Marappathillai. Very soon. The release date isn’t in the director’s hands. The producer owns the film and Madan sir knows the best. Thank you for your patience and faith.”

It is rumored that producer Madan hasn’t settled dues of his last few films and due to which a red card was issued from the producers’ council, which means he can’t release his film without clearing his debts. In some of his interviews, Selvaraghavan had said Regina’s role will shock audiences. She has also pinned high hopes on the film. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project marks the maiden collaboration between Selvaraghavan and SJ Suryah, who is believed to have played a very eccentric role.

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan had recently commenced his next directorial with a photo shoot starring Dhanush. Titled 'Naane Varuven' in the first look poster was released recently, Dhanush looks fierce with a burning house in the background. The film will be produced by Kalaipuli Thanu, Dhanush and Selvaraghavan worked together in films like Thulluvatho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna, and Yaradi Nee Mohini.

Naane Varuven will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Yuvan and Selvaraghavan have worked together in several memorable films including 7G Rainbow Colony and Pudhupettai. Recently, they worked together in Suriya’s NGK which turned out to be a box-office dud. Notably, this is the eighth time the director is joining hands with Yuvan. The film will have cinematography by Aravind Krishna, another close collaborator of Selvaraghavan.

Recently Dhanush announced that they will collaborate for the second installment of Aayirathil Oruvan. Announcing Aayirathil Oruvan 2, Dhanush wrote this on January 1: "A magnum opus! The pre-production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master Selvaraghavan. The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2...The Prince returns in 2024."

