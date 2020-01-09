Security tightened at US consulate in Hyderabad amid rising tension between US and Iran

Police also conducted security checks at Begumpet where the Consulate is located.

Amid spiralling US-Iran tensions, security was tightened on Wednesday outside the US Consulate in Hyderabad, by the city police.

As a precautionary measure, security was enhanced by deploying additional personnel, a senior police official told PTI. Extra security barricades were also erected.

"There is no specific information as such but in view of US-Iran tensions, security has been beefed up by deploying additional forces...," the official said.

Police were seen frisking people and checking their identity before allowing them towards the consulate in the Chiran Fort Club lane. The people working in offices around the consulate had a tough time in reaching their destinations due to the heightened security.

Though security was stepped up from Wednesday by mobilising more personnel as against the routine deployment of police forces, the city police kept a strict vigil near the US Consulate since Sunday following the developments in West Asia, the official said.

According to sources, it is not uncommon increasing the security cover whenever there is a global development that may result in a security threat to US missions all over.

The US Consulate in the city provides visa and consular services to Indian citizens in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Hyderabad has consulates of both the US and Iran. This historic city is also home to a sizeable number of people of the Iranian descent.

The city, which has a large number of Shia Muslims, witnessed protests against the killing of Iran's top commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian Consul General in Hyderabad, Mohammad Haghbin Ghomi also issued a statement condemning the killing of Soleimani and alleged that the US was trying to bring back terrorists into the region. The Iranian consulate also opened a book of condolence at its premises in the Banjara Hills.

With PTI and IANS inputs