Second teaser of Ravi Teja's 'Disco Raja' released

The film will hit screens on January 24.

Flix Tollywood

Disco Raja is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood this year. Directed by Vi Anand, starring Ravi Teja as the main lead, the film went on floors last year on January 26 to coincide with Ravi Teja’s birthday. The shooting of this film was wrapped up recently.

With the film hitting the screens on 24 January, the teaser of the film was released recently. On the occasion of the Sankranti festival, the makers have dropped the second teaser naming it as 'Teaser 2.0'. Ravi Teja shared it on his Twitter handle, "Here's #DiscoRajaTeaser2!! Stay tuned...there's more to come! #WannaDanceWithDiscoRaja #DiscoRaja #DiscoRajaOnJan24th".

Disco Raja is a science fiction, a genre that is sure to bring in the audiences to the theatres. Three leading ladies Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Priyanka Jawalkar were roped in to share the screen space with Ravi Teja. Director Vi Anand made his directorial debut with Hrudayam Ekkada Unnadi and has directed Appuchi Gramam in Tamil, Tiger, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Okka Kshanam.

Ram Talluri is producing the film under SRT Entertainment banner. The film also stars Tanya Hope, Rajsekhar Aningi, Vennela Kishore, Bobby Simha, Sunil, Satya and Rakesh Rachakonda in prominent roles. S Thaman has composed music for this flick while Karthik Gattamneni cranked the camera and Navin Nooli will edit it.

Tollywood’s Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is desperately in need of a hit with his previous films bombing at the box office.

Ravi Teja also has an upcoming film titled Krack directed by Gopichand Mallineni. The first look was released on the occasion of New Year 2020. According to sources, Gopichand is planning it out as a complete entertainer and Ravi Teja will be seen in an eccentric police avatar, again. Shruti Haasan is already on board to play the female lead in this entertainer.