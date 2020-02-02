Second case of Coronavirus confirmed in India, Kerala student from China tests positive

This comes just two days after it was found that a student who had returned from Wuhan in China had tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Union government has confirmed that one more case of novel Coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala. A government press release says that the person who has tested positive for Coronavirus had returned from China and is in isolation in a hospital. It also said that the patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja had told the media that three students who had returned from China were kept in isolation in Thrissur. 70 more people were kept in isolation in other hospitals. It is unclear whose result has been confirmed.

The Health Minister had on Saturday stated that every district in the state is preparing to fight the spread of Coronavirus. Special arrangements have been made to examine those who come to the district through Thiruvananthapuram airport. Visitors from China staying at home-stays, hotels and resorts under the tourism industry will also be tested for Coronavirus.

Private hospitals will also cooperate in the preparations. Arrangements have also been made to take anyone who came from China and is showing symptoms of being infected to the hospitals.

Control rooms that will work 24 hours of the day has been opened in all district. Awareness about the disease is also being spread.

The Minister also added that the sample testing for nCoV at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha will be functional from February 2 onwards.

A Coronavirus clinic, 10 isolation rooms and an isolation ICU have been prepared at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College alone. If more patients come, the number of isolation rooms would be increased. It is to contain the spread of the virus from those who come back from China that the Coronavirus clinic OP has been set up. The clinic operates at the lower floor of the KHRWS deluxe pay ward. A minimum of two hospitals with isolation facilities have been identified in each district.

This is a developing story