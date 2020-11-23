Schools and PU colleges in Karnataka will not reopen in December: Education Minister

The decision was announced after a meeting with CM BS Yediyurappa.

news Education

The Karnataka government on Monday decided that schools and PU colleges will not reopen in the state in the month of December. Karnataka Chief Minister Bs Yediyurappa on Monday held a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B Suresh Kumar, the Health Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and member of the Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19, regarding reopening schools.

The committee, in its report to the Chief Minister said that it is not advisable for schools to reopen in December. “As December is the time for winter, respiratory infections are likely to occur more. Besides, the experts told us that this is the time Karnataka would likely witness a second wave of infections. This is why we decided not to reopen schools any time soon,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister B Suresh Kumar said.

Another meeting with the Chief MInister is going to be held in the third week of December, where a decision will be made. “The Health Department has suggested that we wait till December to see what the situation is like. We are giving importance to life. It is understandable that students in Class 10 are worried about board exams, but life is more important and we have always prioritised this,” Suresh Kumar said.

He further stated that besides high school students, students between classes 4 and 7 too will now have pre-recorded lessons, which will be aired on DD Chandana channel. The videos will also be uploaded on YouTube. The project is being called Makkalavani.

Minister Suresh Kumar further stated that the Education Department officials had informed the Chief Minister that a lot of children, especially aged between 13 and 18 years, were dropping out of school and PUC to seek work and support their families. “This too was discussed. The Health Department said it is better to decide in the third week of December,” Suresh Kumar added.

He said that so far, the classes were being held on DD Chandana for SSLC students and that the syllabus would be completed by January.