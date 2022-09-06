School holiday in parts of Bengaluru on September 7 as heavy rains to continue

To compensate for the loss of days, schools in Bengaluru east zone have been instructed to function full days on the next two Saturdays.

A holiday has been announced for schools as well as high schools in parts of Bengaluru as heavy rains continued to lash the city for a third consecutive evening. With many parts of Bengaluru still inundated in water and people being forced to use tractors to travel, a holiday has been declared for government-aided and unaided schools and high schools that fall under South-4 BEO. This is applicable to all schools in KR Puram, which has seen very heavy rainfall in the past two days.

To compensate for the loss of days now, schools have been instructed to function full days on the next two Saturdays, the order issued by the Block Education Officer (BEO) has said. Several private schools have stopped offline classes since September 5 in the eastern part of the city and switched to online classes.

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some areas in the state capital have received 150 per cent more rain than normal between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and KR Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain.

On Tuesday, September 6, Bengaluru continued to reel from the aftermath of the torrential downpour that threw life out of gear on Monday, as a fresh spell of rain only added to the woes of the people in the country's IT capital. Many companies have asked employees to work from home as major tech parks in the suburbs of Bengaluru are inundated. Most parts of the Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur road, that houses some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of vehicular traffic. Tractors were ploughing through the flooded roads and streets, ferrying people to their respective destinations.

CM Bommai cited "unprecedented rainfall and overflowing" water bodies for the deluge but assured his government's commitment to restore normalcy. He also faulted the 'maladministration' of the previous Congress governments for the present situation of the city and insisted only two zones bore the brunt of rains although a picture was being painted as if the entire city was struggling. The opposition party hit back at the chief minister for his accusation.

