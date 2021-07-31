Satellite club for Bengaluru’s transgender community launched by Rotary Club

The Rotary Bangalore Transgender Club has currently inducted 10 members from the community, who will be trained so they can learn the ropes and expand the club.

On July 28, Rotary Bangalore Central District launched a satellite club for transgender persons in Bengaluru. The Rotary Bangalore Transgender Club is a first of its kind across the world, said the group. The Rotary has satellite clubs which are for people who want to join but do not have a large enough group to form a club of their own. The Rotary Bangalore Transgender Club has currently inducted 10 members from the community will be training them in the working of a club so that they can grow.

Speaking to TNM, the chief of Rotary Bangalore Central, Vinod K, observed that the members of the club wanted to include the transgender community and give them a platform. The club was instated with the aim to bring the members of the transgender community into the mainstream, Vinod added.

“The motto of inducting transgender persons was to give them a platform so they can become self-sustainable. The club’s purpose is to serve society and there are many trans persons who are talented and we want to include them. Everybody, presently, is open to change but the change has to begin somewhere and thus the satellite club was inducted. After the members of the transgender community have been trained, the satellite club will work in tandem with the main club. We have taken the initiative of inducting them and we hope other clubs will extend the support,” Vinod K said.

Akkai Padmashali, a transgender rights activist and founder of Ondede, a human rights organisation, who has been named as the president for this satellite club said that the launch of the club will open more avenues for people. “No club has ever made an attempt to induct the members of our community, and we are glad that the Rotary Club did. As transgender persons, our social responsibilities do not end with helping our own community, but go beyond that. The members of the transgender community also have the capability to engage with society, they can move beyond viewing only sex work or begging as vocations. Being included in a club that is as widespread as Rotary where members of different walks of life will yield positive results,” she said.

Meanwhile, Soumya, a trans woman and member of the club, said, “The launch of satellite club is a stepping stone for us. Help from the Rotary Club can facilitate the transgender community’s progress and development. We want more members of the transgender community to join and work with us. We have the satisfaction that we have a club. A lot of us also face social exclusion and prejudices, but this club will give us a sense of being included and not isolated.”