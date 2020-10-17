Santosh Sivan to replace KU Mohanan as cinematographer of â€˜Barrozâ€™?

The film which will mark the directorial debut of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will begin shooting early next year.

Mohanlalâ€™s ambitious project Barroz, which will also mark his directorial debut, is all set to go on floors early next year. The film was supposed to start rolling early this year but had to be put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the change in schedule, there are some changes in the cast and crew, we hear. While it was reported that KU Mohanan was roped in to crank the camera for Barroz, it will now be Santosh Sivan doing the job. Sources in the know say that KU Mohanan had to opt-out due to date issues.

The film is based on Barroz, a Portuguese mythical figure, the guardian of Vasco da Gamaâ€™s valuable treasures for 400 years. Jijo Punnoose, who introduced 3D to the Indian film audiences with the iconic film My Dear Kuttichaathan, is penning the story for Barroz.

The film has an impressive cast with foreign actors from various countries such as the US, Spain, Portugal and Ghana roped in. Reports are that the child artiste named Shayla McCaffrey, Spanish actor Rafael Amargo and award-winning actor Paz Vega have been roped in for important roles in this flick. Interestingly, Barroz will have only two actors from the Malayalam film industry. While one is Mohanlal, the other is Prathap Pothen.

It has already been announced that the child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram will compose music for this film. Lydian, a student of AR Rahmanâ€™s music academy, shot to limelight for winning the CBS talent show â€˜The Worldâ€™s Bestâ€™ which won him the million-dollar prize money. In the program, he played the classical â€˜The Flight of the Bumblebeeâ€™ in a faster variation, which stunned the judges and the audience.

Mohanlal had said in an earlier interview that the film is set in the backdrop of maritime history of Spain, Portugal, Africa and India and it is about the shared history of these countries passed on through generations.

The film will be dubbed in different languages, we hear. Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas is bankrolling this high budget movie.

