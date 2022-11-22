Sanju Samson denied chance yet again: Fans lash out at Hardik Pandya and Co

Fans had hoped that the team under the leadership of Pandya and coach VVS Laxman would provide more chances for the keeper-batter from Kerala.

news Sports

“India may win this bilateral series, but they have lost the respect of the entire nation by not giving chances to players like Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Umran Malik,” Himanshu Pareek, a sports journalist, tweeted, as the Indian cricket team faced New Zealand at Napier for the third and final T20 international match, on Tuesday, November 22. Himanshu was not alone in sharing his disappointment about Samson not being selected in the playing 11, as several avid fans of the game took to Twitter to criticise skipper Hardik Pandya and the team management for giving numerous chances to other players who have been out of form while repeatedly overlooking Samson.

When Samson, who was not selected for the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia, was named in the bilateral T20 series against New Zealand, fans had hoped that the team under the leadership of Pandya and coach VVS Laxman would provide more chances for the keeper-batter from Kerala. However, Samson, who is also the captain of the Rajasthan Royals, had to warm the bench throughout the series.

Several fans of the game, including prominent veterans of the game have repeatedly spoken in support of Samson and questioned the team management as to why he is not given more chances to perform. Some of the fans also went on to allege that the current skipper Pandya is “insecure” since Samson is also a fellow IPL captain and is a contender to captain the Indian side as well, if he plays well.

This comes a day after Indian cricketer and keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said that if in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav is to be given a break, then Sanju Samson should replace him. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said, “India can bring in Samson as he will be well-suited to the conditions because he likes playing fast bowling and is a good player of short-pitched bowling. I would love to see Samson instead of Suryakumar Yadav”.

Here are some of the tweets by fans, disappointed with Samson not being in the playing 11:

Sanju deserves to be in Team

When players like Pant, Hooda and Harshal getting chances again and again. So why can't he? UNFAIR#SanjuSamson #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/kRLudVc52O — Vinnu (@imvinodnayak) November 22, 2022

India may win this bilateral series, but they have lost the respect of entire nation by not giving chances to players like Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Umran Malik.



Keep winning the bilaterals against NZ! We are not proud of you.#INDvsNZ#NZvsIND — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 22, 2022

One more game without Sanju Samson what the hell is this?



Why does he have to sacrifice his place always?



Team management again disappointed us. #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/Ubw4mqydYM — Rockstar MK (@RockstarMK11) November 22, 2022

Sanju is not in playing eleven. It's not your fault Sanju .shame on you bcci he debut in 2015 but he got only 16 matches.#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/xLutkk4XQY — Chetan Choudhary ( lover) (@ChetanC75495924) November 22, 2022