Sanjay Dutt gears up for Adheera shoot in ‘KGF 2’, unveils new look

Sanjay Dutt, who had returned to Mumbai on Thursday, shared several photos of himself in his new look.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and the actor got his first round of chemotherapy done in Mumbai and later flew down to Dubai for further treatment, where his children Iqra and Shahraan Dutt were there. Sanjay Dutt, who had returned to Mumbai on Thursday, shared several photos of himself in his new look. Sanjay captioned the photo, “Gearing up for #Adheera! #KGFChapter2.”

The shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel, was resumed in August and it became the first pan-Indian film to resume shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Recently, actor Yash finally joined the sets and he took to Twitter to announce he’s joined back the team.

The makers in August unveiled the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character in the second part of the franchise. The makers revealed that the look of Adheera was heavily inspired by the Vikings.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash was quoted in a Hindustan Times report: “When we made “KGF: Chapter 1”, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of both the films and is bankrolling it under his banner Hombale Films. KGF 1 and KGF 2 will have Yash playing the lead role and paired opposite him is Srinidhi Shetty as the heroine. The rest of the star cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Nassar, Anant Nag and Vasishta N. Simha. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar.

