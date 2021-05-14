'Sangham' fame Malayalam actor PC George passes away at 74

Malayalam movie actor PC George passed away at a private hospital in Keralaâ€™s Thrissur on Friday. The police officer-turned-actor was 74 and was suffering from deteriorating health. George was known for playing the role of the antagonist in his films. George's foray into movies reportedly happened after he got a job in the police force. He began his acting career in theatre and soon graduated to Malayalam films, even as he worked as a police officer. He took leaves during his official career and he acted in more than 75 films. George had retired from the rank of Superintendent of Police.

His film career got a break after he was posted in the state capital city in the early eighties and his career graph rose after his stellar performance in the Mammootty starrer Sangham in 1988 and since then he had no reason to look back.

He acted in movies like Chanakyan, Atharvam and Innale. Chanakyan is a thriller directed by TK Rajeev Kumar which also starred Kamal Hassan. Innale was directed by the late Padmarajan and starred Jayaram, Suresh Gopi, Sree Vidya and Sobhana. Atharvam, which starred Mammootty, was directed by Dennis Joseph, who passed away last week.

George's popularity also rose with movies like Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal, directed by Kamal, where he played the role of one of the uncles of female lead Parvathi. George also worked with other renowned directors like KG George. He was however not active in movies for a few years and made a comeback with Chiratta Kalippattangal.

The last rites would be held on Saturday at his home parish near Thrissur.

With IANS Inputs