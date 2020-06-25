Sandalwood actor Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi dismisses rumours that she has COVID-19

Vijayalakshmi issued a clarification after local media reported that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

news Coronavirus

Sandalwood actor Darshan Toogudeepa’s wife Vijayalakshmi on Thursday clarified that she does not have COVID-19. Vijayalakshmi issued the clarification via a tweet after local media reported that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Two days ago, local media reports suggested that Vijayalakshmi had contracted COVID-19.

“If you have heard any rumours that I’ve been tested covid positive, this is to let you know I’m perfectly fine. Everyone stay safe during these hard times (sic),” Vijayalakshmi tweeted.

Darshan and Vijayalakshmi were married in 2003 and have a son. However, in 2011, Vijayalakshmi had filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Police stating that she was being abused by her husband. In her complaint, Vijayalakshmi had alleged that one evening in September that year Darshan had slapped her, beat her with his slippers and burnt her body with cigarettes. She had also alleged that Darshan had tried to strangle their son Vineet and had pointed a pistol at her, while threatening to kill her.

Vijayalakshmi was dropped off at her friend Vidya’s residence after the incident and the police had then said that she had several injuries on her body and that her ears were bleeding. The police arrested Darshan and he was lodged in jail for 14 days. However, after being released, he had issued a public apology. However, this did not seem to stop the abuse because in 2016 once again his wife accused him of domestic violence.

Ever since the issue of domestic violence surfaced once again in 2016, Vijayalakshmi separated from Darshan. In 2019 too, local media had reported that Darshan had physically abused Vijayalakshmi and her mother at their Bengaluru residence. However, Vijayalakshmi had tweeted stating that it was only a rumour.