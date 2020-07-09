Samsung to manufacture all smart watches in India, unveils 1st â€˜made in Indiaâ€™ device

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G will be available starting July 11 across retail stores and leading online portals.

Announcing that it will make the entire portfolio of its Smart Watches in India, Samsung India on Thursday launched the first â€˜Make in India Galaxy Watch Active2 4G (aluminium edition) for Rs 28,490.

The Smart Watch will come in three colours - Cloud Silver, Aqua Black and Pink Gold - and will be available starting July 11 across retail stores and leading online portals.

Consumers buying Galaxy Watch Active2 4G can avail 10 per cent cashback and six-month, no-cost EMI offers till July 31, the company said in a statement.

"The Aluminium edition of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is our most affordable 4G watch now. With Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of 'Make for India' programme," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung's 4G smartwatch range now comprises nine distinct colour finishes, three sizes (42mm, 44mm and 46mm) and two unique design templates - elegant classic of the Watch 4G and modern minimalistic of the Watch Active2.

The Super AMOLED Display on Smart Watch covers the screen edge to edge and comes with a touch bezel, giving consumers Samsung's signature rotating UI experience while navigating through apps on the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G.

Each Watch can be customised with standard watch straps and a massive library of watch faces from the app store.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes with 39 workout trackers built-in with many of them focusing on indoor workouts.

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes with improved sleep analysis and stress algorithms, housing a popular sleep and meditation app called â€˜Calm'.

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes with e-SIM connectivity. The device is supported by Airtel and Jio.