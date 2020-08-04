Samsung launches UV Steriliser for smartphones, accessories in India

The device, which also has wireless charging, can be used to disinfect your smartphone, earbuds and smart watches in just 10 minutes, the company claims.

Atom Tech Shorts

Consumer electronics and smartphone brand Samsung has launched a new UV Steriliser with wireless charging in India. The device can be used to disinfect your smartphone, ear-buds and smart watches in just 10 minutes, the company claims.

According to tests done by two independent certification institutes, Intertek and SGS, UV Steriliser effectively kills up to 99% of the bacteria and germs that includes E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans.

The UV Steriliser is manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and is designed to fit a variety of device sizes.

The sterilising box has been designed to disinfect essential items and even bigger smartphones like Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note10+, among others. The box comes with dual UV lights that sterilise both top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside.

“In today’s world, personal hygiene is more important than ever, and to help combat the spread of bacteria and germs, we’re introducing a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging. The UV Sterilizer is a perfect and compact device to keep our personal daily belongings germ free, protected and disinfected,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

UV Steriliser can be accessed with a single button that switches the device on and off. The device automatically switches off after 10 minutes.

“The UV Steriliser comes with a 10W Wireless Charger that can charge your Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds or other devices, and charging continues even after sanitisation is done so that when you pick up your device, you are sure it is disinfected, charged and ready to use. Any device with Qi-compatible wireless charging can be charged,” the company said in a statement.

Samsung’s UV Steriliser is priced at Rs 3,599 and will be available from early August 2020 at all retail channels, including Samsung official online store Samsung Shop.