Samsung launches Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions

Atom Tech Shorts

Samsung Electronics in collaboration with global pop music band BTS on Monday revealed the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition.

One can pre-order Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition from Monday from Weverse.

From June 19, the three variants would be available for pre-order online from Samsung.com and would become widely available from July 9, the company said in a statement.

The new design of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the band's logo and purple heart iconography.

Available in both 5G and LTE variants, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse.

Right in the box, the device comes with decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalize their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition also comes with the photo cards of the band right in the box as a keepsake for fans.

"Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are the result of a collaboration between BTS, whose members spread messages of love and harmony through music, and Samsung, which is creating a better future with meaningful innovation," said Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing Team of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2010.