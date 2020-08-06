Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Note20, Z Fold2, Watch3 and more unveiled

Atom Tech Shorts

Samsung on Wednesday lifted the curtains from its much-anticipated launch of the year, with unveiling five flagship devices in its Galaxy ecosystem – Note20 and Note20 Ultra (with enhanced S Pen), Galaxy Z Fold2, Tab S7 and S7+, a Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live.

The 6.7-inch Note20 and 6.9-inch Note20 Ultra along with Tab S7 series will be available in select markets starting August 21 and the India availability will be revealed at a later date, the company said in a statement.

Note20 with 6.7-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display will be available in two 5G variants - 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM +128GB internal storage. Its 4G variant will come in 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

The 6.9-inch Note20 Ultra with Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display and HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate will arrive in three 5G variants: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

The 4G models will come in 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

"Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That's why we have introduced five new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximize work and play," said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Note 10 houses a 4300mAh battery while Note20 Ultra has a 4,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note20 series' enhanced S Pen has more life-like precision to provide more accuracy and responsiveness.

With Microsoft Windows integration, you can access mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC on the smartphones without disrupting the workflow.

Beginning September 15, you can play over 100 Xbox games on Galaxy Note20 series, directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 5.

Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Watch3

The foldable device Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays.

The Cover Screen is 6.2-inch and the main screen, when unfolded, is 7.6-inch, making them larger than the Galaxy Fold.

Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

Galaxy Watch 3 comes with a Blood oxygen feature that will help users measure and track oxygen saturation over time.

The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, available in markets where these features have been authorised.

Samsung also launched Buds Live, combining AKG's sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to the earlier Galaxy Buds+.

The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation for live and spacious sound quality.