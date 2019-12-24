Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specs leaked: Triple rear cameras, 4,500mAh battery

Tech Shorts

Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to feature a 6.7-inch HDR AMOLED display with a hole-punch front camera.

It has become a season for the ‘Lite’ version of premium smartphones and the latest to join the list is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The attempt by Samsung is to provide much of the features of the premium model but with a little downscaling priced much lower.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a 6.7-inch HDR AMOLED display. It’s a full HD+ display, with a screen resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The display has a hole punch for the front camera. The processor fitted on this device is the Exynos 9810 SoC. The clocking speed of this device is 2.7GHz. The RAM is 6GB and the internal storage is 128GB. This storage can be lifted to 512GB via a microSD card. The Android 10 OS with the One UI 2.0 as the skin is the operating system.

The camera section has a triple camera setup in the rear with three 12MP sensors; one primary sensor, one ultra-wide-angle lens and the third a telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The front camera is a sizeable 32MP selfie shooter. Samsung has included most features of the Galaxy Note 10, including the 4K video capture at 60fps and ultra-slow motion too. The S Pen is included as well. The under-display fingerprint sensor takes care of the security protection for unlocking the device by the owner.

The battery size is 4,500mAh. Samsung has added the 25W Fast Charging technology of its own. The connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi ac (2.4 + 5.0 GHz), a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, GLONASS, Beidu, Galileo, and Wi-Fi Direct. The onboard sensors include an accelerometer, barometer, compass, brightness sensor, proximity sensor, and gyroscope.

The earlier reports had suggested that this phone may be released in the market within this month itself. It is now rumoured that the possible launch date is January 10, 2020 and that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be sold first in the European markets priced at €609 (Rs 48,000 approx.).

There is no official intimation on the device being launched in the Indian market yet.