Samsung has launched a new smartphone model, the Samsung Galaxy A71 for the Indian market. The phone started selling Monday, February 17 in Brazil, both online and offline and has now been brought to India as well. The phone has some moderate specifications with the camera setup matching some of the top phones in the market.

With a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a full HD+ screen that offers a resolution of 2,400x1,080 pixels. It’s an Infinity-O type display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It includes an under-display fingerprint sensor as well. The octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC is the processor fitted, with 8GB RAM support (the model has been released in some market in a 6GB RAM variant as well). The internal storage is 128GB with a provision for the microSD card. The battery too is powerful at 4,500mAh with 25W fast charging provision. The Android 10 OS with the corresponding One UI interface as it is with all Samsung models.

The camera setup in the rear has four sensors. The primary sensor is the 64MP shooter. There is the 12MP ultra-wide camera that offers a 123-degree view to snap pictures; there are 2x5MP sensors, one a macro lens and the other a depth sensor. The front camera is also a powerful 32MP.

The camera section on the Samsung Galaxy A71 will therefore be the highlight Samsung will be pushing in its marketing communications.

The phone is being released in three colors, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver and Prism Crush Blue. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

With a focus on the Indian market, Samsung has added some special features. These include multiple language typing, visual cards integrated in the messaging app and a Smart Crop feature which allows the users to save, share or edit screenshots with a single tap. Samsung Pay is integrated in the device.

With all these, Samsung has priced the Samsung Galaxy A71 for the Indian market at Rs 29,999. The device will take on the likes of Vivo V17 Pro, Oppo Reno, Redmi K20 Pro, and OnePlus 7 in the market.