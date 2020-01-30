Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India with 4 rear cameras, Infinity-O Display

The rear panel of the Galaxy A51 has a rectangular bump with the 4 cameras housed in it, which includes a primary 48MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 5MP sensors.

Atom Tech Shorts

Samsung has brought its latest release in the Galaxy A series, the Samsung Galaxy A51, to the Indian market. The phone has been launched in the mid-segment with some very decent specifications, of which the highlight is the quad camera in the rear.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with full HD+ screen resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The Infinity-O type display has been used here with an aspect ratio of 21:9. Samsung has fitted the octa core Exynos 9611 SoC processor to run the device. The RAM is 8GB and the onboard storage 128GB. A microSD card can be added to lift the storage level to 512GB.

As mentioned, the highlight in the Samsung Galaxy A51 is its optics section as it has been with most smartphones released off late.

The rear panel of this device has a rectangular bump with the 4 cameras housed in it. The primary shooter is a 48MP sensor supported by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 x 5MP sensors, one a macro camera and the other a depth sensor. The front camera for selfies is a large 32MP shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is fitted with a 4,500mAh battery that has 25W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port.

For the record, Samsung had already released the Samsung Galaxy A51 in Vietnam earlier along with the Samsung Galaxy A71. It has brought the former here for the Indian market now.

The phone launched here has a RAM of 6GB and the price for the Indian market is Rs 23,999, almost the same level at which it is being marketed in Vietnam. Blue, White, and Black Prism Crush are the colour options.

The sale of this smartphone starts January 31 and can be purchased both online and offline.