Samsung building AirDrop rival called Quick Share for Galaxy smartphones

The feature may be limited to 1GB per send and 2GB per day.

Atom Tech Shorts

Samsung may introduce its own version of Air Drop to be able to transfer files and other media from one Samsung device to another. This will be similar to Air Drop, the service Apple provides to seamlessly transfer files across devices within the iOS and Mac environments without having to use any mail service etc. The transfer is made with any Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connected devices running on iOS 7 or after.

It is not an official announcement yet by Samsung though that may happen on February 11 at the Galaxy Unpacked event where the company is launching its next Samsung Galaxy S20 series flagships. This new feature which is called Quick Share by Samsung has been detected by XDA Developers. They found from a copy of the APK and the device named there is the Samsung Galaxy S20+. This is the model in the middle, between the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, to be unveiled at the Unpacked event in San Francisco.

XDA says the new Quick Share feature will permit you to choose if the sharing will be feasible only with those with Galaxy devices from your contacts only or with any one at large. There are no restrictions on what can be shared, it can be videos, memes or any other files.

It has also been found that there is a limit to the data that could be transferred through the Quick Share feature, 1GB per send and 2GB per day. The transfer can be made to devices in the SmartThings category also via the Samsung Cloud.

What is also not clear at this stage is if the Quick Share feature will be meant only for the Samsung Galaxy devices to be launched hereafter or for the older devices also. Perhaps these things will all be clarified at the much-awaited launch event next month.