Samsung announces pre-booking for new foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip in India

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available for consumers in India at Rs 1,09,999.

Samsung on Thursday announced the pre-booking for the much-awaited Galaxy Z Flip, a new, foldable smartphone. With its proprietary Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and hideaway hinge, Galaxy Z Flip is a milestone in technological innovation, the company claims.

Consumers can pre-book Galaxy Z Flip on the Samsung e-shop and select retail stores starting February 21. Deliveries for pre-booked consumers start on February 26. Buyers from Samsung e-shop will be offered premium white glove delivery. The Galaxy Z Flip will be available for consumers in India at Rs 1,09,999.

“Last year, Samsung introduced the biggest breakthrough since the mobile phone - the Galaxy Fold. This year, with the Galaxy Z Flip, we are changing the shape of the future. With a first of its kind foldable glass display and our smallest hideaway hinge yet, the Galaxy Z Flip gives you all the advantages of a large screen in a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. Our specially designed foldable UX allows consumers to reimagine how they take selfies and discover hands free video chatting like never before. With Galaxy Z Flip, we’re redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The company claims the Galaxy Z Flip has been engineered with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass that features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. It’s a dual-SIM smartphone, with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. E-sim services are currently available on Airtel and Jio networks.

Here are some features of the device:

1. First foldable glass display: Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s proprietary Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG), making it slimmer with a sleek, premium look and feel.

2. Style in pocket: Designed for ultimate portability, Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, so you can easily fit it in your pocket or clutch bag.

3. Hideaway hinge: Galaxy Z Flip’s hideaway hinge is an engineering marvel which is designed to ensure that every flip and fold is smooth and stable.

The Galaxy Flip Z is built for the modern luxury consumer and complements their on-the-go lifestyle.

4. Do more with hands-free: When the Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for hands free selfies and vlogging. With the all new Google Duo integration, video chatting has never been easier.

5. Flex mode: When Galaxy Z Flip is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display and control them from the bottom half.

6. Notification at your command: Even when it is closed, Galaxy Z Flip lets you stay on top of your notifications. You can check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display.

7. Stunning cameras: The cameras on Galaxy Z Flips stands on its own so that you can capture more, on-the-go – from timed group shots to vivid night time content. You can enjoy 16:9 video recording and night hyperlapse without a tripod.

8. Multi active window: Galaxy Z Flip allows you to seamlessly multi-task with Multi-Active Windows that allow you to access two separate apps on the top and bottom halves of the screen.