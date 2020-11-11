Sameera Reddy posts hilarious makeover video by her kids

Flix Entertainment

Actor Sameera Reddy is active on Instagram and regularly posts videos on motherhood, parenting and body positivity. Sameera has now posted a hilarious video in which her kids take over her makeover for Deepavali.

Meanwhile, Sameera will make her debut as an author with a book encouraging women to be comfortable with themselves. She talks about being “imperfectly perfect” and dealing with issues like body positivity and mental health. Sharing the news on Instagram, she also posted "I’m excited to put down all my moments that lead up to now, imperfectly perfect! Thank you for supporting me with the love! It’s a new chapter and I’m ready to ink it!"

Sameera Reddy has been garnering appreciation for her posts on motherhood. Talking about her debut book, Sameera said in an official statement, "Finally got down to doing the unimaginable, which is sharing my story with the world of women, who continue to inspire me every day. I intend to make the book bold, brazen and above all --- original. It is my small effort to keep the fire alive." She has also rendered support to mothers who are going through depression.

Recently there were reports that Sameera Reddy was approached for a pivotal role in Vishal and Arya’s next untitled film with director Anand Shankar. Refuting the rumour the actor was quoted by TOI saying news is false.

Sameera married Akshai Varde in January 2014 and had quit films post her marriage devoting her entire time towards her family. She has worked in both Hindi and south Indian film industries. Sameera was last seen in the Kannada movie Varadhanayaka in 2013.

She made her Tamil debut through Gautham Vasudev Menon's critically acclaimed Vaaranam Aayiram, and shot to fame in Tamil Nadu. Following Vaaranam Aayiram, she acted in Tamil films like Asal, Vedi, Vettai, and Nadunisi Naaigal. Helmed by N Lingusamy, her last Tamil movie is 2012 release Vettai, which also stars Madhavan and Arya in key roles.

