Same-sex couples now covered under medical insurance policy of DDB Mudra Group

“Starting today, our medical insurance covers our people’s partners - same-sex, hetero, live-in or married,” a post by DDB Mudra Group said on LinkedIn.

In a push towards inclusion, DDB Mudra Group, which is part of the Omnicom/DDB Worldwide Group, India's largest integrated marketing communications and services network, has included same-sex couples in its medical insurance policy.

In a post on LinkedIn four days ago, DDB Mudra Group said, “Everyone should be able to care for those they love. Starting today, our medical insurance covers our people’s partners - same-sex, hetero, live-in or married.”

In taking steps towards inclusion, some companies like IBM, Godrej and Accenture have, in recent times have expanded their insurance covers for things like hormone replacement therapy, gender affirmation surgeries, changing the word ‘spouse’ to partner on their forms etc. However, according to a Business Insider report, DDB Mudra Group is the first agency to extend its insurance policy to cover same-sex couples.

The Human Resources team at DDB Mudra Group reportedly had to push through for this change for a year. Rita Verma, Executive Vice President & Head HR told Insider that “this entitlement of medical benefits from only the spouse to anyone you love is monumental.”

She added that when one has to hide a key part of their identity at work for reasons of safety and uncertainty, it can affect their motivation, engagement and ultimately employee retention and turnover rate of the company also. This move is a step to address the same per the company’s values of “freedom to be”, Rita said.

According to its LikedIn profile, DDB Mudra Group consists of three agency networks, six specialist agencies and eleven strategic business units that provide expertise in four disciplines, namely, media, Out-of-home advertising, retail and experiential.