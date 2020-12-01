Samantha, Ramya Krishnan and Shriya Saran to act in Tanikella Bharani's next film?

Reports also suggest that Telugu director K Raghavendra Rao might make his acting debut with this film.

Flix Tollywood

Actor-director Tanikella Bharani is reportedly working on an experimental film, with actors Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan and Shriya Saran. Telugu director K Raghavendra Rao might make his acting debut with a prominent role in this film, according to reports. He is expected to join the team in February 2021, once he wraps up the sequel to his hit film Pelli Sandadi which was released in 1996.

Raghavendra Rao is currently busy with the pre-production of this sequel, which has music by MM Keeravani. Janardhan Maharshi has been roped in to write the film.

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Jaanu, which was the remake of the hit Tamil film 96. She is currently hosting the celebrity talk show Sam Jam, on the digital platform Aha. The actorâ€™s current acting assignments include the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, in which she shares the screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara for the first time.

Further, there are reports that Ashwin Saravanan, who had directed Maya and Game Over, will be wielding the megaphone for another upcoming film starring Samantha. Touted to be a horror thriller, the pre-production work for this film is currently on, say sources.

Samantha will also be seen in the second season of the crime thriller web series The Family Man, which was widely appreciated for its previous season. The other cast members of the series include Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Gul Panag.

On the other hand, Ramya Krishnan was recently seen in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe in Tamil, and Maruthi Dasari's Shailaja Reddy Alludu in Telugu. She is also awaiting the release of the long-pending Tamil multi-starrer film Party directed by Venkat Prabhu, which boasts of an ensemble cast consisting of Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jai, Shaam, Shiva and Sanchita Shetty among others.

Shriya was last seen on screen in NTR: Kathanayakudu. She has also been roped in for a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). This will be her reunion with Rajamouli after 15 years. She had previously worked with him in the 2005 Telugu action-drama Chatrapathi, which starred Prabhas as the male lead. Shriya also has two Tamil films coming up â€” Naragasooran and Sandakkari.

(Content provided by Digital Native)