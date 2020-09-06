Samantha launches fashion brand Saaki

The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement with a short video.

Flix Fashion

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who last seen in Jaanu, the Telugu remake of the Tamil film 96, announced on Saturday that she’s all set to turn entrepreneur, turning her love for fashion into a business idea under the brand name Saaki. The business venture will be launched soon, she said.

The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement with a short video. She wrote: “Saaki is finally here! Saaki has been a dream of mine and my baby for many months. It is a reflection of my love for fashion and my journey in life. Launching soon. Hope you like it (sic).”

Saaki @saakiworld is finally here! Saaki has been a dream of mine and my baby for many months. It is a reflection of my love for fashion and my journey in life. #saakiforyou #launchingsoon Hope you like it pic.twitter.com/cJ31pAY5Zo September 5, 2020

On the acting front, Samantha is gearing up for her digital platform debut. She will be starring in Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man. Recently in an interaction with fans on Instagram, she revealed that she had completed the dubbing part for the web series and added, “This is the most excitement you will see on my face. I completed dubbing of the series. Oh my god! It is so kick-a**!”

When an excited fan asked the actor about the last time she cried with happiness, she replied, “It’s funny that you ask. It was just 3 or 4 days ago when I saw the rushes of The Family Man and I just started crying.”

Samantha is believed to have given her nod to star in a bilingual biopic on Bangalore Nagarathnamma, the popular Carnatic singer, social activist and scholar. According to a recent TOI report, veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is planning to make the biopic and had approached Samantha to play the titular role. An official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made. The project will go on the floors next year. Popular for helming several experimental films such as Aditya 369 and Pushpak, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao will return to direction with this project after 8 years. His last directorial venture was a film called Welcome Obama.

Samantha meanwhile recently signed a Tamil horror flick with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she had tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.” To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

It’s going to be much more than just a horror film https://t.co/sNq2608B9S — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 26, 2020

The actor has the Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, in the pipeline.

(Content provided by Digital Native)