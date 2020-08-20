Samantha flags off ‘Grow with Me’ challenge, nominates Rakul Preet, Lakshmi Manchu

Through the video, she flagged off the challenge called ‘Grow with Me’ and nominated actors Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu to grow their own produce.

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently revealed that her new found hobby is terrace gardening. In her latest Instagram post, she has opened up on her love for harvesting her own produce. Through the video, she flagged off the challenge called ‘Grow with Me’ and nominated actors Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu to grow their own produce. The video, in which her pet dog makes a cameo, gives us a quick glimpse of Samantha’s terrace garden in which she’s grown a variety of greens and vegetables.

"Hey guys, thank you so much for the awesome support on all my #GrowWithMe posts. It feels amazing that you think growing your own food is cool too! As much as I have enjoyed making you a part of my journey, I would love to be a part of your #GrowWithMe journeys too. Now it’s time for you to join me on this #GrowWithMe journey. For the next few weeks, let’s grow together! So go find a pot, some soil, seeds, an empty milk packet or even a Hydroponic Home kit and get growing. Trust me, this will change so many things for you (sic),” she has captioned the video.

On the career front, Samantha has a few exciting projects in the making. Samantha, who is gearing up for the release of the second season of The Family Man, is believed to have given her nod to star in a bilingual biopic on Bangalore Nagarathnamma, a popular Carnatic singer, social activist and scholar. According to a recent report by Times of India, veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is planning a film on the life of Bangalore Nagarathnamma, and he’s already approached Samantha to play the titular role.

Even though an official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made, it is reported that Samantha has already given her nod. The project will go on the floors next year. Popular for helming several experimental films such as Aditya 369 and Pushpak, Singeetham will return to direction with this project after eight years. His last directorial venture was a film called Welcome Obama.

Last seen on screen in Telugu film Jaanu, the remake of Tamil film 96, Samantha recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and is very thrilled about it. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.” To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

It’s going to be much more than just a horror film https://t.co/sNq2608B9S — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 26, 2020

Samantha also has upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, in the pipeline helmed by Vignesh Shivan. It may be noted, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and Vijay Sethupathi joined hands for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which released in 2015.

