Samantha Akkineni preps up for festive season, paints Christmas tree

Samantha, who is keen on keeping the environment green at any cost, has not cut a tree for her Christmas celebration and has painted one instead.

Flix Christmas

Samantha Akkineni is excited about the festive season. Her Christmas decorations have always been something that shows her love and curiosity for the festivity. This year, she has decided to paint the Christmas tree and posted pictures of those preparations on social media.

Christmas festival is close to Samantha's heart since her childhood. She continues to share the customs of happiness in her life with her new family members of the Akkineni family too. Samantha, who is keen on keeping the environment green at any cost, has not cut a tree for her Christmas celebration and has painted one instead.

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu flick Jaanu, which was the remake of the smash hit Tamil film 96. The film was out at the theatres on February 7 this year to a lukewarm response. C Prem Kumar, who had directed the original version, directed the remake as well, with Dil Raju bankrolling the project under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

She recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan. Samantha is very thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.” To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Samantha also has an upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, in the pipeline.

Samantha is also gearing up for her debut on the digital platform. The actor will be debuting with Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man season 2. Recently in an interaction with her fans on Instagram, Samantha revealed that she had completed the dubbing part for the web series and added, “This is the most excitement you will see on my face. I completed dubbing of the series. Oh my god! It is so kick-a**!”

She is believed to have given her nod to star in a bilingual biopic on Bangalore Nagarathnamma, a popular Carnatic singer, social activist and scholar. According to a Times of India report, veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is planning a film on the life of Bangalore Nagarathnamma, and he’s already approached Samantha to play the titular role.

