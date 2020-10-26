Samantha Akkineni plays guest host in Telugu â€˜Bigg Boss 4â€™

She was taking the place of her father-in-law and actor Nagarjuna, the original host of the show, who had to be away for a shooting.

Flix Tollywood

The fourth season of popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss is hosted by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna who had hosted the third too. But Nagarjuna is away from Hyderabad and camped in Manali for the shooting of his next film Wild Dog, and couldnâ€™t join the sets of the reality show last weekend as planned earlier. So his daughter-in-law and actor Samantha Akkineni has stepped in to play guest host for the weekend episodes.

The special weekend Dussehra special show started with a video of Nagarjuna from Manali introducing Samantha as the guest host. As she started interacting with the housemates, they were seen whistling and clapping in excitement after seeing her.

Viewers lauded Samantha for her strong screen presence, wit and humor and people management skills.

During the weekend episode, Divya Vadthya aka Divi got evicted from the show, after getting the least number of votes. After coming out of the house and while interacting with Samantha, Div said that she was happy to meet her family after being inside the Bigg Boss house for a long time. She also added that her eviction was special as now she can celebrate Vijayadasami with her loved ones.

Divya Vadthya is a Telugu actor who shot to fame after featuring in the film Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu.

As special guests, actors Akhil Akkineni and Karthikeya were present for the show and Samantha requested the latter to cast Divi in his upcoming film and he agreed immediately. While interacting with housemates, Samantha appreciated Ariyana for his attitude and his game. She added that he never missed a chance to taunt Avinash, and complimented the gameplay of a few contestants as well.

It may be noted that during the last season also Nagarjuna was away for a while in Spain to celebrate his 60th birthday with his family, following which Ramya Krishnan had taken over the mantle from him to host the show. Netizens had vouched strongly for Ramya Krishnan to take over the show the next season.

