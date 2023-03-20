Salman Khan gets threat on email, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi booked

Flix Cinema

Bollywood actor Salman Khanâ€™s associate received a threat in an email, following which the police in Mumbai have lodged a case and started an investigation, sources in the know of things told IANS on Sunday, March 19. The email threat, sent to a close associate of the actor, referred to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's recent interview. The sender, Rohit Garg, sought a meeting with Salman Khan, and also warned of a â€˜shockâ€™.

The Bandra Police have geared up security outside Salman's home in Bandra West and began a probe into the latest developments, booking Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Goldy Brar. The email in Hindi, came from one Rohit Garg, who also wanted to talk to the actor. The police have booked him too following a complaint from Salman Khanâ€™s associates.

In an interview with ABP News, Lawrence Bishnoi had said that Salman Khan had humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck. Salman and the other actors were accused of poaching blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of the Hindi film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The accused were charged with hunting and killing two blackbucks, which are protected animals under the Wildlife Protection Act. The deer were allegedly poached near a village of Bishnois, a community which is known for revering and protecting the blackbuck. Members of the Bishnoi community filed a complaint against Salman Khan and his co-stars. In 2018, Salman Khan was convicted by a Jodhpur magistrate court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and was sentenced to five years in prison. An appeal against the verdict is currently pending in court.

The threat email advised that if Salman had not seen the Bishnoi interview, then he should watch it, and if he wanted to close the matter, he must speak with Rohit Garg and Goldy Brar in person. There has been no word from Salman on the threat so far.