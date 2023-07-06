Salaar teaser released: Prabhas starrer to hit theatres in September

The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel, the director of ‘KGF’ 1 and 2, and bankrolled by Hombale Films which also produced the Kannada movie ‘Kanatara’.

Flix Entertainment

The teaser for actor Prabhas’s upcoming movie Salaar was released on Thursday, July 6. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF 1 and 2, and bankrolled by Hombale Films which also produced the Kannada movie Kanatara. The teaser, which is close to two minutes long, features an old man telling a room full of armed men, “Lion, cheetah, tiger very dangerous. But not in Jurassic Park. Because in that park, there is a dinosaur (sic).” As he finishes, Prabhas is shown on screen, wielding swords and guns, and fighting people.

From the teaser, it appears that Salaar will be have multiple parts, with the first part titled Ceasefire. Prithiviraj appears to play the role of the villain. Other notable actors who are a part of the film include Shruthi Haasan, Jagapthi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Tinu Anand, among others. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur and the film is edited by Ujwal Kulkarni. Salaar is set to hit the theatres on September 28 and is expected to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Prabhas was last seen in Adipurush, a Bollywood film directed by Om Raut and written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film, which was released on June 16, was a re-telling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It received backlash because of controversial dialogues and the way it was made. Hindu groups were allegedly offended by the depiction of Hanuman and Ravan in the film and called for a “blanket boycott.” Several also alleged that the dialogues in the film insult characters from the Ramayana.

Watch: Salaar Teaser | Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj, Shruthi Haasan, Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur