Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja making her acting debut in Stunt Silva's film?

This movie will mark stunt choreographer and actor Silvaâ€™s directorial debut.

Actor Sai Pallaviâ€™s sister, Pooja Kannan, is likely to make her debut in Stunt Silvaâ€™s upcoming Tamil film. While an official announcement is yet to be made, reports suggest that the film will also star Samuthirakani in an important role and that director AL Vijay will write the dialogues.

Often, fans online have pointed out how similar the two sisters look, sometimes referring to them as twins. Sai Pallavi shares a close bond with her sister, and her recent Instagram post for the latterâ€™s birthday won hearts on social media.

Stunt choreographer Silva has worked in many films, he started his career as an actor in Selvaraghavanâ€™s 7G Rainbow Colony in 2004. His break as a stuntman came with SS Rajamouliâ€™s Yamadonga in 2007. Silva won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Stunt Coordinator for the 2012 Tamil film Vettai starring Madhavan and Arya in lead roles.

Pooja Kannan, who has worked as an assistant to director AL Vijay, has also acted in a short film titled Kaara that was released in 2017. This film was directed by Ajith Asok.

Director AL Vijay has also worked with Poojaâ€™s sister, the actor Sai Pallavi in the film Karu. Although the film was unsuccessful at the box office and was panned by many for the insensitive way it dealt with the topic of abortion, actor Sai Pallaviâ€™s performance in Karu was appreciated by many. Sai Pallavi played a pregnant woman in this film.

In Tamil, Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Netflix Anthology Paava Kadhaigal. In this too she played the role of a pregnant woman, who married outside her caste. The woman is invited home for her bridal shower by her estranged father, where things take a turn for the worse. Based on a real story, Sai Pallaviâ€™s performance in Paava Kadhaigal won her Best Actress at The Criticsâ€™ Choice Awards 2021. The segment also starred Prakash Raj and Hari Krishnan.