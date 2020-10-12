Sai Pallavi to star in biopic on late actor Soundarya?

The makers of the project are yet to make any official announcement.

Flix Entertainment

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, a biopic on the late actor Soundarya is on the cards. As per a Times of India report, a popular Telugu filmmaker has initiated talks with the family of Soundarya to get their nod on the biopic. Apparently, Sai Pallavi has been approached to play the titular character and if everything goes as per plan, she might give her nod soon. The makers of the project are yet to make any official announcement. Rumours are rife that an announcement can be expected to be made early next year.

Born on 18 July 1972, Soundarya made her acting debut at the age of 20 with the Telugu film Manaravali Pelli and went on to star in several Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films over a span of a decade. In her prime, she worked with all the leading male stars across all southern industries. She even worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Sooryavansham, her lone Hindi outing. She had also starred in two Malayalam films.

Sai Pallavi currently has a few projects in her kitty. Recently, reports emerged that Sai Pallavi is most likely to be signed for a crucial role to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the Telugu remake of Vedalam. Lakshmi Menon played Ajith’s sister in Vedalam, which was a runaway hit at the box-office. The makers are yet to officially announce the rest of the cast and crew. Talks have been initiated with Sai Pallavi and she’s believed to be interested.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will bankroll the Vedalam remake. Apart from this, she also has Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story and Venu Udugula’s Virataparvam in her kitty. In Virataparvam, her role is believed to be inspired by real-life singer-activist Belli Lalitha. It is already known that Sai Pallavi plays a Naxalite in the film, which also stars Rana Daggubati, Priyamani and Nandita Das. Belli Lalitha was a popular folk singer turned activist and she played a crucial role in the fight for statehood of Telangana region in the early 1990s. She was kidnapped and killed in 1999. The film sheds light on the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade.

In Love Story, which marks her reunion with Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa, Sai Pallavi teams up with Naga Chaitanya for the first time. Talking about the project, Sekhar Kammula had said: “It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect. Pallavi also has a yet-untitled project with Sharwanand apart from a Tamil film.

Content provided by Digital Native