Sai Pallavi heaps praises on Halitha Shameen for 'Sillu Karupatti'

The director, happy over getting a positive response from the actor, shared a screenshot of Sai Pallavi’s e-mail on Twitter and thanked her.

Sai Pallavi is so impressed with the 2019 release Sillu Karupatti that she e-mailed the film’s director Halitha Shameem heaping praises on its making. The director, happy over getting a positive response from the actor, shared a screenshot of Sai Pallavi’s e-mail, which reads, “Hello Halitha, my parents and I were so emotional after watching the film. I'm very happy for you. Thank you for making us feel so warm!. May you create more gems like this! Sending you lots of love n prayers. Sai Pallavi (sic).”

Halitha Shameem has shared this and tweeted, “Lockdown had me depressed for most of the times. And then, The angel messaged me! (sic).”

Sillu Karupatti was a Tamil anthology romantic film that was written and directed by Halitha Shameem. The film, based on love, had Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Manikandan K, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Kravmaga Sreeram, Leela Samson, Sara Arjun, and Rahul in the lead roles. Its technical crew comprised Pradeep Kumar for music, Abinandhan Ramanujam, Manoj Paramahamsa, Vijay Kartik Kannan and Yamini Yagnamurthy for camera work and Halitha Shameem had done the editing.

The film was produced by Venkatesh Velineni under the banner Divine Productions and was distributed by Suriya’s 2D Entertainments. It may be noted here that Halitha Shameem had won the JFW woman director of the year 2020 award for directing the film. The film was both critically acclaimed as well as a commercial success.

Halitha made her directorial debut with Poovarasam Peepee released in 2014. It was a children's adventure film written and directed by her with acclaimed cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa producing and cranking the camera. The film was about the summer vacation adventures of three boys, played by Gaurav Kalai, Pravin Kishore and Vasanth. Aruldev had composed music for Poovarasam Peepee with Halitha doing the edits.

