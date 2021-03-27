Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

Sachin was recently in Raipur participating in the Road Safety World Series, a T20 tournament featuring retired cricketers.

news Coronavirus

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday confirmed on social media that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "I have tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols advised by my doctors," Tendulkar said in a social media post.

He also thanked healthcare professionals who are working across the country. "I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he added.

Sachin was recently in Raipur participating in the Road Safety World Series, a T20 cricket tournament featuring retired cricketers. He was also the brand ambassador of the tournament and was part of the winning Indian Legends team, finishing the tournament as the third highest scorer with 233 runs. He turned back the clock with some vintage hitting against South Africa Legends and West Indies Legends during the course of the tournament.

The final of this tournament was played on March 21 at the Naya Raipur International Cricket Stadium between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends.

The news comes two weeks after Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri tested positive for the coronavirus. He missed the Indian team's recent match against Oman as a result.

Sporting events in India have been mostly held behind closed doors ever since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The current Indian cricket team is playing England in a three match One Day International (ODI) series in Pune with the last match to be played on Sunday. All the matches are being played without any spectators.