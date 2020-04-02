Sabumon Abdusamad reveals getting hurt during 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' shoot

The movie was released in February this year, did very well at the box office.

Sabumon Abdusamad, who played the role of Kuttachan, in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, has revealed that he sustained a shoulder injury during the making of the film. The actor, shared the pics on his social media page and revealed that it happened during the shooting of a fight sequence. The scene featured right after the post-interval session in which Biju Menon was seen throwing punches on Sabumon who played the role of the antagonist. He had posted pics of his blood-stained face and another pic where he is getting a massage.

Sabumon Abdusamad became famous for winning the Malayalam Bigg Boss title and has been consistently bagging roles in films since then. He has so far acted in films like Jallikkattu, Janamaithri and Thrissur Pooram.



Ayyappanum Koshiyum was about two heroes at loggerheads over a minor legal issue. Sachy (Sachy – Sethu) had directed this film. Prithviraj and Biju Menon played the lead roles in the film. Jakes Bejoy composed the tunes for this flick with Sudeep Elamon cranking the camera and Ranjan Abraham roped in for editing. The film was produced by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion. Incidentally, Renjith had played the role of Kurian John in it.



The film’s success paved the way for its remake in other languages. Following this, the Tamil remake rights of this flick have been bagged by producer Kathiresan, who had made critically acclaimed films such as Aadukalam and Jigarthanda.



The blockbuster movie will be remade in Telugu as well. Sources say that N Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati may be roped in to star in the remake and talks are in progress. Earlier, there was a buzz that Vishnu Manchu would be playing Prithviraj’s role in the original version but now Rana’s name tops the list.

