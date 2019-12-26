'RX100' fame Kartikeya in Ajith's 'Valimai'?

Kollywood

An official confirmation is expected soon.

Post the success of the Telugu film RX100 actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is continuing to play negative roles. He was roped in as an antagonist with Nani’s Gang Leader. Though the film wasn't critically acclaimed his character was well received. The latest buzz is that Kartikeya might be roped in to play a pivotal role in Ajith’s Valimai. However, an official confirmation is expected soon.

Ajith and filmmaker H Vinoth, who teamed up for courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai, are reuniting for Valimai. The genre of the film is still unknown, however, reports have emerged that Ajith will be seen playing a cop after a long time. The film went on floors recent in Hyderabad last week.

Recently reports surfaced that Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady. Now the latest reports suggest that the makers are in talks with Bollywood heroine Ileana D'cruz to play Ajith's lead pair. Talks have been initiated with the actor and she is yet to sign on the dotted lines. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor.

Kartikeya's debut film RX100 which had hit the screens last year starred Karthikeya and Payal Rajput and was helmed by Ajay Bhupathi. Produced by Ashok Reddy Gummakonda, the film was declared as a blockbuster.

Made on a budget of Rs 4.2 crores, the film has apparently collected over five times its investment.

