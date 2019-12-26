RSS Prime Minister lying to nation: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi on no detention centre claim

NRC

PM Modi had claimed that no detention centres were being built for illegal immigrants in Assam.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claims that no detention centre was being constructed in Assam's Matia and said "the Prime Minister of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is lying to the nation".

In a tweet, the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad said: "The Prime Minister of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is lying to the nation."

He also used the hashtag #JhootJhootJhoot that means "lie, lie, lie".

In addition to this, Rahul Gandhi attached a BBC news video report from Assam's Matia showing barrack-like constructions for use as a detention centre for refugees that is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 46 crore.

In the foreground of the buildings, the video features social activist Shahjahan Ali saying that the camp is being built in Matia at an estimated cost of Rs 46 crore and that the Prime Minister is lying in this regard.

The video also shows PM Modi’s rally from the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi where he claimed that the "Congress and the urban naxals" were spreading rumours and misinformation that a detention camp was being built in Assam, terming it a falsehood being spread with wrong intent to destroy the country.

Modi also said that the information being spread by the Congress party in the matter are "lies, lies, lies."

Protests are taking place nationwide against the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Twenty five people, including protesters, have been killed in police firing across the country in Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka during the protests. Following the passage of the legislation in both Houses of parliament, massive protests broke out in the northeastern states with internet shutdowns witnessed in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh in addition to West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

