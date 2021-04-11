Rs 500 fine for two-wheelers without rearview mirror, working indicator in Bengaluru

Bengaluru traffic police say that the lack of rearview mirrors and working indicators are the major cause for two-wheeler accidents in the city.

news Law

The Bengaluru traffic police announced a fine of Rs 500 for two-wheelers that don’t have a rearview mirror or a working indicator on Friday. In a press release, the Bengaluru traffic police said that accidents involving two-wheelers account for most of the accidents in the city. The police have also found that most fatalities in an accident are those of the two-wheeler users, because riders don’t wear helmets. In addition to this it is very essential to take action against those who ride without a rearview mirror and a working indicator, the release said.

“In the data gathered recently we have come to know that accidents involving two-wheelers are many times caused as there is no rearview mirror which would allow the rider to know what other vehicles are behind their vehicle. Indicators are also extremely important for other vehicles to know if the rider intends to turn,” said an official from the traffic police planning division speaking to TNM.

Before implementing the rule, the traffic police intend to create awareness about the issue and take up programmes to educate the riders about the importance of rearview mirrors. “Before just implementing this as a rule, we plan to educate people on why having a rearview mirror and a working indicator is so crucial to prevent accidents. When a rider doesn’t use indicator lights before turning, the other riders might not know he wants to turn and could lead to a collision. In traffic, a rider cannot turn his head around to see who is behind, so to know his surroundings, he has to use a rearview mirror. If he makes a blind move that could also lead to a collision,” the official further added.

By implementing this rule and taking action against two-wheeler users that don't comply, the traffic police hope to reduce harm to human lives.