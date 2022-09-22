RRRâ€™s Oscars entry snub turns political as KTR accuses BJP of favouritism to Gujarat

The Film Federation of India has chosen the Gujarati film â€˜Chhello Showâ€™ as its official entry for the 95th Academy Awards, invoking strong reactions from fans of RRR, a film which had garnered international acclaim.

With SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR left out of the Oscars race as India's official entry, reactions have been pouring in expressing displeasure with the decision. Itâ€™s not just fans of the film who are feeling let down â€” political leaders and trade analysts have also expressed their disappointment on social media. While RRR was the crowd favourite, having gained immense popularity among audiences in the United States too, the Film Federation of India (FFI) has chosen the Gujarati film Chhello Show as its official entry for the 95th Academy Awards. RRRâ€™s Oscar snub has even taken a political turn, with Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao and political analyst K Nageshwar reacting to it.

Questioning Telangana BJP leaders for not demanding that RRR was chosen as Indiaâ€™s Oscar entry, KTR, who is also the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted, "Not a single BJP joker from Telangana has the guts to demand what is rightfully ours. Ever Ready to carry Chappals of their Gujarati Bosses but canâ€™t summon the courage to demand Telanganaâ€™s rights. Gujarat is the epicentre of Modiverse (sic)". On many occasions in the past, KTR has alleged that the BJP-led Union government showed favouritism to states like Gujarat while ignoring promises made to Telangana.

Political analyst K Nageshwar Rao also took to Twitter to express his displeasure over RRR not being chosen as Indiaâ€™s official entry to the Oscars, comparing it to various other instances where Telangana was allegedly denied funds for various projects while Gujarat received them. "Our RRR lost to Gujarati film Chhello Show in the race for oscar. Our Kazipet denied coach factory. Gujarat gets a locomotive factory. Our Hyderabad lost WHO centre to Jamnagar in Gujarat. Our Hyderabad International arbitration tribunal gets a competitor in GIFT city in Gujarat (sic)," he tweeted.

Film trade analysts have also criticised the selection of Chhello Show over RRR. Sumit Kadel, a trade analyst, said that RRR was Indiaâ€™s best bet in the last two decades to win an Oscar. â€œGujarati film #ChhelloShow is India's official entry for Oscars 2023 and as always India has ZERO chance of getting nominated forget about winning. #RRR was our BEST BET in last 2 decades to win an oscar for India. Really Sad to see Film federation of India ignored this fact. (sic)" Sumit tweeted. He further added, "And I am not saying #ChhelloShow is not a good film, I am sure it is but we should always keep our best foot forward and #RRR winnability compared to this film was 1000% times more (sic)."

Chhello Show is a Gujarati film that revolves around a boy's love for cinema. The movie, which features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, had its world premiere as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year. The film, directed by Pan Nalin, is inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat. RRR is a Telugu action drama film set in the pre-independence era in India in the 1920s, starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, along with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and others.The film tells an imagined story of friendship between two real life revolutionary leaders â€“ Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem â€“ played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. According to reports, Chhello Show was selected over several popular films including RRR, The Kashmir Files, and Brahmastra: Part One â€“ Shiva.

Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined Film Federation of India ignoring #RRR for Indiaâ€™s official entry to the Oscars. One year when we stood a good chance with it. Moreover, wasnâ€™t #ChhelloShow in contention last year? Didnâ€™t one of the members rip it apart? September 20, 2022

