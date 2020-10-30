Roshan Mathew in Alia Bhatt starrer â€˜Darlingsâ€™?

The Malayalam actor made his Bollywood debut earlier this year with Anurag Kashyapâ€™s â€˜Chokedâ€™.

Flix Film

The Bollywood flick Darlings, directed by Jasmeet K Reen, has Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Reportedly, the latest addition to the cast is Roshan Mathew, who made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Anurag Kashyap directorial Choked. He will reportedly be seen playing a cameo in this flick. The film will also have Shefali Shah in an important role. Darlings is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s Red Chillies. According to reports, Vijay and Alia play husband and wife in this flick and it revolves around a kidnapping plan going awry.

Roshan was last seen in the Mahesh Narayanan directorial C U Soon. The film had an OTT release on Amazon Prime with positive reviews pouring in. Interestingly, it was a screen-based film, a relatively new concept in Indian cinema.

C U Soon, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, has Fahadh Faasil playing the lead role with Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles and Saiju Kurup and Maala Parvathi forming the supporting cast. Gopi Sundar has composed music for this venture with Mahesh Narayanan handling the cinematography and editing besides direction. C U Soon was bankrolled by Fahadh and Nazriya under the banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

Watch: Trailer of C U Soon

Roshan Mathew currently has the Siby Malayil directorial Kothth needing his attention. He will be sharing screen space with Asif Ali and Nikhila Vimal in this entertainer.

Meanwhile, Ali Bhatt has Brahmastra and RRR also needing her attention. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra has Amitabh Bachchan in an important role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in this flick. The shooting of Brahmastra began in Bulgaria last year and was progressing well with the team filming in various locations in Mumbai, Varanasi, Tel Aviv, Sofia, and London until the lockdown. The film, made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Fox Star Studios, Apoorva Mehta and Namit Malhotra under the banners Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. Brahmastra: Part One will release in five languages-- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It was planned as a December 4 release this year but now stands postponed due to the delay in shooting after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in the south Indian film circuit with the magnum opus RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it is a multi-starrer with Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR sharing screen space for the first time. Also, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan are playing pivotal roles in RRR as well. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. DVV Danayya is bankrolling this mega-budget multi starrer under his banner DVV Entertainments.

