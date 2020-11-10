Rohit Sharma guides Mumbai Indians to record fifth IPL title

Mumbai Indians also became only the second team after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend their title.

Mumbai Indians broke its even-year jinx to lift the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday. The franchise had earlier won four IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. They also become only the second team after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend their title.

Chasing a score of 157, Rohit Sharma guided Mumbai to a comfortable win scoring 67 runs off 51 balls. He was supported by Ishan Kishan who scored 33 not out as Mumbai won by six wickets.

Mumbai, which topped the group stage of the tournament, and defeated Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier, stamped its authority on the final too, to round off a fine tournament. This is the fifth IPL title for Mumbai, the highest for any team in the tournamentâ€™s history.

Earlier, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 65 took the team to 156/6 wickets in 20 overs against Mumbai. After losing their first three wickets within the first six overs, DC came back into the game with a 96-run stand between Iyer and Rishabh Pant (56) for the fourth wicket.

The partnership between Iyer and Pant was broken in the 15th over by Nathan Coulter-Nile after which Shimron Hetymer fell to Boult. Coulter-Nile then got the wicket of Axar Patel.

DC lost the in-form Marcus Stoinis off the very first ball of the match to fast bowler Trent Boult. Boult went on to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane while Shikhar Dhawan fell to Jayant Yadav, who was brought into the team in place of Rahul Chahar.

Boult was the highest wicket-taker for MI with three scalps while Coulter-Nile and Yadav got two and one respectively. Jasprit Bumrah finished wicketless.

But the score was not nearly enough as Mumbai began the chase briskly and kept the momentum up thanks to Rohit Sharma's fifty. For DC, none of the bowlers were effective with their spearhead Rabada going for 18 runs off his very first over. He was taken apart by Quinton de Kock early on. Anrich Nortje finished with 2 wickets while Marcus Stoinis and Rabada picked up one apiece.