Roads flooded, power supply disrupted at many places as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

The rains also claimed at least two lives in Mahabubnagar district.

Heavy rains accompanied with gusty winds lashed Hyderabad on Saturday. Several trees were uprooted, roads were flooded and power supply was disrupted at many places as a result. The sudden rains also damaged the temporary check-posts erected by the police.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society's data, Shaikpet recorded the highest rainfall of 55.3 mm followed by Ameerpet with 54.3 mm.

Other areas which witnessed rainfall include: Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Balanagar, Kukatpally, Bahadurpura, Charminar, Rajendra Nagar, Musheerabad, Secunderabad.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a weather warning for Saturday that “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Gusty Winds (30 – 40 KMPH) very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana." No weather warning has been issued for the next two days.

The rainfall was triggered due to a depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal. “The well marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. It is very likely to intensify rapidly into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD forecast says.

The IMD also predicted that conditions are likely to become favourable for the advance of Southwest monsoon into some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall claimed at least two lives in Mahabubnagar district as a toll gate shed collapsed killing two persons instantaneously.

On Saturday, Medak recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degree Celsius followed by Nalgonda at 42 degrees. Nizamabad recorded 41.5, Ramagundam 41.4, Adilabad 41.3, Khammam and Hanmakonda 41, Bhadrachalam 40.5, Mahabubnagar 40, Hakimpet 38.2, Hyderabad 38.4 and Dundigal 37.