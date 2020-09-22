Rhea Chakraborty to remain in jail till October 6 as court extends judicial custody

Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has said that both of them have filed bail applications before the Bombay High Court as well.

news Court

A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik till October 6 in connection with the drugs case filed against them. Rhea has been in custody since she was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing the drug angle in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) court extended Rhea’s judicial custody, said special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande. The other accused in the case will be produced

Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has said that both of them have filed bail applications in the NDPS case before the Bombay High Court. “It will come up for hearing on September 23. Details of the applications will be shared after the hearing,” Maneshinde told ANI.

The NCB began a probe into the drugs case after it received communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that there were WhatsApp chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation on Rhea's phone. NCB has charged the actor for procurement of drugs and described her as an “active member of a drug syndicate.” The anti-drugs agency has so far arrested 18 people including Rhea, her brother Showik and drug peddlers from Mumbai and Goa.

There are two FIRs against Rhea, and she has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Under one, she has been booked under sections 20(b)/22/27/28/29 of the Act. In the second FIR, she has been booked under sections 8(c), 20 (b) (ii), 27(a), 28 and 29. The charges include contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has widened its investigations to Bollywood's drugs links. The anti-drugs agency questioned Bollywood talent executive Jaya Saha and Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Shruti Modi.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14.