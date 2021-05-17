Revoke sedition charges against 3 Kashmiri students, group asks Yediyurappa

J&K students association spokesperson, Nasir Khuehami said the three Kashmiri students who were arrested in Hubbali city of Dharwad district on sedition charges in February 2020, are from poor families.

The J&K students association on Monday appealed to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa to drop sedition charges on 3 Kashmiri students and revoke their suspension. In a letter addressed to Shah and Yediyurappa, students association spokesman, Nasir Khuehami said the three Kashmiri students who were arrested in Hubbali city of Dharwad district on sedition charges in February 2020, are from poor families. They were arrested after a video went viral on social media in which the three of them were seen shouting "Azaadi" and saying "Pakistan" and then "Zindabad" after a few beats.

They were admitted to the K.L.E Institute of Technology, Hubbali (Karnataka), through the Central government Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), an initiative of AICTE. "Whatever these students did was their mistake. The video uploaded on social media was spread widely resulting in their career assassination."

He said sedition charges against these students who come from poor backgrounds is an unacceptably harsh punishment that will ruin their futures and will further alienate them.

"The charges will have serious consequences on the academic and future career of the students and should be withdrawn.

"The students should not be deprived of the Fundamental right to Education which the constitution of India upholds against all the odds," the spokesman added.

Secretary of the Association, Davood Ahmad requested Shah and Yediyurappa to give chance to the students to continue their studies and restore their faith in the ethical standing of your Institution and the fair constitution of India, so that the poor children will find some recovery and their futures are preserved.

He said that the students have no other source of income to continue their education except the scholarship provided by the Central government through PMSSS in their favour.

"We requested the Home Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister to drop the sedition charges against them, so that a safe environment is provided to them to heal their psychological trauma and to continue their education without any further hindrance," Ahmad said.