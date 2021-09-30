Revenue officials try to close Bengaluruâ€™s Mantri Mall for non-payment of tax

The total value of the tax arrears, according to BBMP, is Rs 39.49 crore.

news TAX EVASION

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike revenue officials were all set to close down Bengaluruâ€™s famous Mantri Mall on Thursday, September 30 for non-payment of taxes. However, the Mantri Mall administrators handed a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs 5,00,00,000 (five crore) to the revenue officials when they were about to close the mall down. According to TV9, the Revenue officials let the mall remain open for the time being.

Abhishek Developers, who own Mantri Mall had reportedly not paid their tax arrears of over Rs 39,49,25,115 (39.49 crore). The decision to close the mall was taken by Joint Commissioner (BBMP West zone) Shivaswami and Revenue Department officials after the mall administration failed to pay the arrears despite receiving notices. According to BBMP, several notices had been sent to the Mantri Mall administration.

According to BBMP, the Mantri Mall administration had earlier given a cheque of Rs 10,43,81,045 (10.43 crore) towards the tax. However, it had bounced due to there being insufficient balance in the account. Following this, BBMP had registered a case.

As per a BBMP document, the tax arrears are as follows. In the financial year 2018-19, the arrears were worth Rs 12,47,19,328 (12.47 crore); in 2019-2020 the arrears were worth Rs 10,84,52,542 (10.84 crore); in 2020-21, the tax arrears were worth Rs 9,21,85,756 (9.21 crore), and in 2021-22, the arrears were worth Rs 6,95,67,489 (6.95 crore).

The BBMP has stated that the mall administration submitted a written request along with the DD in which they agreed to pay the remaining dues within October 31, 2021. The submitted DD, according to the BBMP, will be deposited in a special account belonging to the BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.